Darlington Co. deputy taken to hospital after vehicle collision in Quinby

QUINBY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County deputy was taken to the hospital after the van he was driving collided with another van in the parking lot of a grocery store in Quinby.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd, a deputy was in an unmarked van, investigating a case when he collided with a van being driven by a woman at the KJ's IGA on Ashby Road.

Sheriff Byrd said the airbags deployed in the deputy's van. The deputy was taken to the hospital, and is experiencing chest pains. The woman did not appear to be injured, said WMBF News reporter Ken Baker at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

