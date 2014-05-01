One man in custody after stand-off in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police say they have one man in custody after a stand-off at a house in Little River Thursday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Kegler, HCPD received a report of shots fired at a home on Sanford Road in Little River at about 12:30 p.m.. A man barricaded himself in a house, Lt. Kegler said.

The situation was resolved shortly before 2:20 p.m., and the man was taken into custody. Lt. Kegler said the man fired a shot through the roof of the home.

