SLED: Inmate threatens to kill Florence judge and family, bomb building

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – An inmate at Columbia's Graham Correctional Institution for Women was arrested Wednesday for sending letters threatening to kill a Florence judge and his family, and to place a bomb in the City-County Complex in Florence.

Between April 1 and April 29, 35-year-old Veda Sue Blevins, while an inmate at Graham, sent letters to Circuit Court Judge Craig Brown, threatening to kill him, his wife, and his children, according to SLED warrants. Blevins gave an audio-recorded confession to SLED agents after being read her Miranda rights.

Blevins also sent a letter to the Florence County Public Defender's Office, threatening to kill all the public defenders by placing a bomb in the City-County Complex building, according to a SLED warrant.

Blevins was charged with two counts of threatening the life of a person or family of a public official, one count of intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses, and one count of making a bomb threat, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Blevins has been an inmate at Graham Correctional Institute since September 21, 2012. She was booked into Florence County Detention Center on June 1, 2012 on a charge of making a bomb threat, and was later transferred to Graham, according to jail records. She was projected to be released from Graham on May 27, 2014.

SLED investigated this case at the request of the Florence County Sheriff's Department.

