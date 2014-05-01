Military Appreciation Days continues through the end of May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is again hosting Military Appreciation Days events throughout the month of May in support and appreciation of the men and women of the Armed Services, and their families.

Among the special events planned this month are:

• May 14 through May 18 - A traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be on display near Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium in The Market Common

• May 22 - The Military Officers Association of America Grand Strand chapter is sponsoring a golf tournament.

• May 24

1. 7:30 a.m. - 5K Run/Walk on Ocean Boulevard and the Boardwalk

2. 10:30 a.m. - Memorial Day Parade running from 27th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard.

3. 12 to 2 p.m. - Family picnic on Ocean Boulevard. The Andrew Thielen Big Band will perform.

Myrtle Beach announced the grand marshal of this year's Memorial Day Parade is television personality Montel Williams. Read more about this announcement here:

http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/24650785/montel-williams-to-serve-as-grand-marshal-at-memorial-day-parade

Myrtle Beach is accepting applications for parade entries until May 9 – find the entry form here:

http://www.militaryappreciationdays.com/PDF%20forms/2014%20Parade%20Forms.pdf

"This is the sixth year of the Military Appreciation Days. In addition to the various events, military personnel and their families can find discounts at many Myrtle Beach area restaurants and attractions," city officials stated.

A full list of participating restaurants and attractions, and more information, can be found at: www.MilitaryAppreciationDays.com

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.