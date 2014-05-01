Horry County Police looking for Socastee sexual assault suspect

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a suspect they say forced himself on a woman at her Socastee home last week, and then fled the home.

On April 25, the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Socastee area, according to a report from HCPD. Police learned that a white male suspect entered the home of a woman, attacked her, forced himself on her sexually against her will, and then fled the home.

The victim told police that she believes the suspect came to the home about two weeks earlier, posing as a repairman there to fix something. The victim questioned his presence, and he did not come into the house.

What concerns police most is that he may have been in the area casing the homes. They want people to be on alert and aware of their surroundings.

"When you let your guard down, that's when you're most likely to become a victim, whether it's an assault victim or a theft victim," said Lt. Robert Kegler from the Horry County Police Department.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall, 220-pound white man with gray hair, approximately 40 to 45 years old. The suspect was driving a white truck with paper tags. A sketch was provided to the department, based on the suspect's description.

The Horry County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating this case. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to call 915-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

