HCFR responds to car down embankment at Socastee Swing Bridge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car is on its side down an embankment near the Socastee Swing Bridge, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR units were alerted to the accident at about 7:27 a.m. Thursday, according to tweets from the department. The driver was still inside the car. The Socastee Swing Bridge is on Dick Pond Road near Forestbrook Road.

HCFR requested additional manpower for this accident. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries.

