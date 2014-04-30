Signing Day at Aynor High School

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - It was a signature day for several student athletes at Aynor high school, who signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the college ranks, including three former Blue Jacket football players.





Louis Taylor is off to Orangeburg-Prep, while D-Q Nash is going to play at Limestone. That's a startup program with a large chunk of the roster consisting of Grand Strand kids, and it certainly helped make his decision easier when it came time to settling on a school. Below is the list of Aynor signees from Wednesday:





Caprisha Nash - Morris (basketball & volleyball)

Wyatt McCrackin - Anderson (wrestling)

Spencer Cannon - Methodist University (golf)

D.Q. Nash - Limestone College (football)

Louis Taylor - Orangeburg-Calhoun Prep (football)

Nathan Peeples - The Citadel (football)





