Major road construction deadline met despite bad weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A major road construction deadline has been met as the busy summer season approaches. Crews finished installing the sewer force main on Highway 17 on Restaurant Row on time, according the City of Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea.

However, there is still a bit more work left to be done, and Kruea said weather is partly to blame for that. The three southbound lanes of Highway 17 still need to be paved and have permanent traffic markings added. Kruea said that could happen either this week or next, depending on when SCDOT makes a schedule for crews.

The work should take a few days to complete and crews will work at night. People who work in the area said they are just happy progress is being made.

"The roads were in bad shape, so it's going to look a lot better and it will attract more people. They'll want to come down this way because of it looking nice and not run down," said Tammy Atkinson, who works on Restaurant Row.

Further south at the Backgate, work was called off Wednesday night due to weather. But just off the Bypass on Socastee Boulevard, a change has left drivers with headaches during the past month.

"Traffic has really backed up at least a half a mile," said Tom Pate, who runs a pawn shop off Socastee Boulevard.

The two left turn lanes drivers use to get onto the Bypass going north have been shortened, leading to traffic backlogs on the other two lanes.

"If you got to get somewhere, you better go that way and hit Highway 31 or something," added Pate.

