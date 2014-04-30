Palmetto Goodwill preps for new Hartsville location

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – In final preparation for the opening of Palmetto Goodwill's newest retail store and Job Link Center in Hartsville, Palmetto Goodwill will be holding a donation drive every Saturday from May 3 through June 14.

The revenues generated through the sale of donated goods at the retail store will provide job training and employment services for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment living in the Hartsville area, according to a press release issued by Rebecca Collett with Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina.

All donation drives will be held at Darlington County Community Action Agency located at 904 South Fourth Street in Hartsville.

Palmetto Goodwill staff and truck will be on hand to accept donations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on May 3, May 17, May 31, June 7 and June 14.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.