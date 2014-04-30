DSCO officials charge Lamar school teacher with third-degree ass - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DSCO officials charge Lamar school teacher with third-degree assault and battery

Hazel E. Ellerbe, Jr. | Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office Hazel E. Ellerbe, Jr. | Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A Spaulding Middle School teacher has been charged with third-degree assault and battery and placed on administrative leave. The arrest follows an incident involving a student at Spaulding Middle School.

Hazel Earle Ellerbe, Jr., 52, of Florence was arrested by officials on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Ellerbe reportedly choked a student after the student was being disruptive on Friday, April 25.

Ellerbe remains in the Darlington County Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

