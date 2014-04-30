Startek holds high standards at second job fair

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College held another job fair for Startek Wednesday, as the company looks for individuals with a particular set of skills and qualifications.

Startek requires applicants who have no unemployment gap, within the past 6 months, customer service skills, and a flexible schedule. Some shifts last until 1:00 a.m. The requirements are just some of the qualifications needed to work as a customer service representative for the company.

"We take inbound calls from our customers directly, no outbound calling no telemarketing. A lot of people mistake us for telemarketing but we are the direct opposite," says Kimberly Kinkade, the HR manager for the company.

Today the company was looking to fill about 50 more spots. Spanning the course of several years, it plans to hire about 600 positions. Already, thousands have applied for positions with the company, but only around 125 have been hired.

Some applicants aren't happy. The reality, however, is Startek is a job like any other with qualifications that not everyone will meet.

"I think their qualifications will eliminate the possibilities for students who may be looking for employment," says April Garner, the director of the Career Resource Center at HGTC.

Garner's office has been busy helping students and alums find employment. She says Startek may not be right for recent grads, but it's a great opportunity for others.

"If there are people in the community that have not had a lot of opportunity for full-time jobs with benefits, then this would certainly work for them," says Garner.

The jobs start at $10 an hour at a full-time status. Startek offers 401K and health benefits.

"It's not just a job it's a career and when we say that we mean it," says Kinkade.

