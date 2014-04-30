Freedom Fest debuts at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A new event to celebrate Independence Day will debut at Darlington Raceway.

The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Independence Day at Darlington Raceway during the first-ever Freedom Fest, according to a press release.

On Friday, July 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the chamber invites the public to a festival.

A Kids Zone area will accommodate the kids and car enthusiasts will enjoy browsing the cars on display as they "Cruise-In" to pit road.

The local John Curtis Lewis band will be opening for country music stars Outshyne and the evening will be concluded with a magnificent fireworks display.

No coolers will be allowed but merchant, food, and beverage vendors will be available. Admission is free to all.

For more information, visit www.darlingtonchamber.com.

