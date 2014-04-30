DMV offices to close, observe holidays in May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on Friday, May 9 in observance of the Confederate Memorial Day and Monday, May 26 in observance of the Memorial Day state holidays. Offices that offer Saturday services will be open on May 3 and May 17.

In a press release, DMV officials ask to please remember that the days before and after a holiday are often extremely busy at DMV.

Customers may want to choose another time to visit their local DMV office or process their transactions online at the agency website at www.scdmvonline.com.

