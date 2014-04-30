Non-profit puts FMU on list of nation's best colleges

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Francis Marion University has been ranked as one of the nation's best colleges when it comes to improving earnings and attaining quality employment for its graduates.

Education to Career, a California-based non-profit, ranked FMU 35th among 1,222 U.S. public and private universities with at least 1,000 students, according to a press release.

The new non-profit organization devoted to helping parents and students make wise career and educational choices was founded in 2013.

ETC's founder Michael Havis said FMU's rank shows the school is serving the real needs of its students.

"A college education today is an expensive undertaking," said Havis. "There ought to be a real return: a good job in a field related to your college major. Any school that's in the top 100 or so of our rankings is doing an excellent job of making that happen. FMU's students and faculty are to be congratulated," he said.

FMU President Fred Carter said the new ranking was pleasing because it validates FMU's long-standing educational mission to the people of the Pee Dee and the state of South Carolina.

"Francis Marion University was founded to provide educational opportunities for the people of this region and our state," said Carter. "We do that by providing our students with a fine liberal arts foundation and strong disciplinary programs. This ranking further validates the success of our programs and the capabilities of our extraordinary faculty," Carter said.

Francis Marion University is one of South Carolina's 13, four-year, state-assisted universities. Its current enrollment is just more than 4,000 students. For the 2013-14 school year, FMU had the third-lowest tuition in South Carolina.

