Inclement weather closes downtown Florence market Wednesday afternoon

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The farmers' market will not open today, due to inclement weather.

Weather permitting, the market will reopen next Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., according to Allene Glapion-Tellis, development coordinator of downtown Florence.

The farmers' market opens every Wednesday through October, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., in downtown Florence.

