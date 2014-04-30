Call center, resort company hosting job fairs Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Grand Strand businesses are hosting job fairs Wednesday, looking to hire dozens of employees to fill a variety of positions.

StarTek is seeking to hire Customer Service Representatives for the company's Myrtle Beach Call Center. Their job fair is being held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Horry Georgetown Technical College's Conway campus.

Find more information about this job fair here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/25320287/startek-holding-job-fair-at-hgtc-in-conway-on-april-30

Brittain Resort Management is also holding a career fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the company Cove Resort Registration Building, located at 2311 South Ocean Boulevard. The company is hiring full-time and part-time workers for nearly 30 different positions at the company's 10 resorts, five Starbucks locations, and Virtual Sales Campus.

More information on this fair can be found here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/25358880/brittain-resort-management-hosting-job-fair-in-myrtle-beach

