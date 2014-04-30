Overturned semi-truck closes Highway 90 at Robert Edge Parkway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All lanes of traffic were closed at Highway 90 and the Robert Edge Connector Wednesday morning due to an accident involving an overturned semi-truck.

According to alerts from multiple agencies, the accident occurred at about 8:17 a.m. Wednesday where the Robert Edge Parkway intersects with Highway 90 in North Myrtle Beach.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to North Myrtle Beach Battalion Chief Dustin Holser. The driver was trying to turn onto Highway 90 from Robert Edge Parkway and the semi-truck flipped.

The truck was carrying mulch, and another truck with the company is coming to pick up the spilled mulch. About 60 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel was also spilled.

As of 9:30 a.m., one lane was open near the intersection, and closures were expected until about 10:15 a.m. All lanes were reopened as of 12:25 p.m., according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

North Myrtle Beach Fire, Horry County Fire Rescue, and NMB Public Works crews were on the scene.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.