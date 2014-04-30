SC House approves updating 26-year-old sex ed law

By ANDREW COFFMAN SMITH

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Legislators have approved updating South Carolina's 26-year-old sex education curriculum to include the teaching of safe sex.

The state House on Tuesday voted 57-53 on the bill which seeks to require the teaching of medically accurate information including the use of contraception. To ensure compliance, school districts would be required to file reports with the state and parents detailing what they are teaching and in what grade.

Legislators struck from the bill the requirement that sex education teachers had to be certified in health by 2020.

Under current law, contraception can only be discussed regarding family planning.

Bill sponsor Rep. B.R. Skelton of Pickens says the bill is needed to help prevent teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The bill needs another vote to advance to the Senate.

