Officials discussing hunger among SC seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Officials have scheduled a news conference to draw attention to the issue of hunger among South Carolina's seniors.
Lt. Gov. Glenn McConnell and state Rep. Dan Hamilton are scheduled to be part of a news conference on Wednesday at the Statehouse.
They're going to be talking about Senior Hunger Awareness Day, which is set for May 9. Organizers say people can leave non-perishable food items in their mailboxes next week, and letter carriers will help get the donations to food banks and other charities.
South Carolina ranks eighth in the country for the number of older adults who are at risk of hunger.
