Moped accident sends driver to GSRMC

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - An accident involving a moped happened Tuesday night.

The driver of the moped was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for severe injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian VanAernem.

The crash happened at the Highway 9 Business and Bypass split.

