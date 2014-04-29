XCON World comic festival back in Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A comic book fan festival is revisiting the Grand Strand this weekend.

The 3-day festival will be held May 16-18 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, according to a press release.

XCON has been described as a fan festival of everything nerdy and fun - from comic books, movies, toys, games, anime, horror and more.

Celebrity guests this year include the starts of AMC's Comic Book Men, "Flash Gordon" himself Sam J. Jones, Richard Hatch and Aaron Douglas from Battlestar Galactica, Lew Temple, who played Axel in AMC's The Walking Dead, and Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in the Star Wars prequels.

Ticket sales indicate another large turnout for this year. According to the press release, more than 5,000 people attended last year's event.

The first 1,000 kids to walk through the door on Day 2 of the festival will receive FREE comic books courtesy of XCON Comics, according to the press release.

XCON is known as one of the biggest family-friendly comic cons in the country.

For more information on this year's XCON, head to:

http://www.xconworld.info/index.html

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.