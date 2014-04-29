City decides fate for the fairways of public golf course

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach has been struggling with the fate of the Whispering Pines Golf Course because it hasn't been profitable. City council decided the future of the fairway today during a budget retreat.

The Whispering Pines Golf Course will remain open, but will operate differently. For the past few years, city spokesperson Mark Kruea explained, the course has operated as an enterprise fund, more like a business.

Kruea mentioned the city has struggled with the concept of running it as a business and losing money. On paper, the course has lost $2 million since 2009. Since the city does not expect other recreation facilities, such as parks and gyms, to turn a profit, it decided to categorize it like other recreation facilities.

The city has decided to operate Whispering Pines as a recreation facility, with the recreation fund as a backing for the next fiscal year.

Kruea said the net cost will be $175-180,000 per year, but nothing will have to be given up in the recreation fund. He said it is not an extreme cost as far as recreation costs go.

The total recreation budget for 2014-2015 is $5.1 million.

