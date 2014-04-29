SC Senators look to expand 4K, buy more buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators want to put more money in the budget toward 4-year-old kindergarten, new school buses and public colleges.

Senate Finance Committee leaders plan to put dollar amounts on their recommendations Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Wes Hayes of Rock Hill said Tuesday he's still negotiating to find money to further expand full-day 4-year-old kindergarten. The expansion for at-risk students is part of a bill the Senate passed earlier this month that aims to boost students' chances of success. But the bill makes changes subject to funding.

The House spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would provide $12 million for new school buses. Hayes hopes to push that to $15 million or so.

Senate President Pro Tem John Courson says his subcommittee wants to provide more to colleges.

