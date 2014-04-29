Williamson Park ceremony to be held May 10

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Williamson Park Committee members announced the dedication ceremony for the park's renovation will be held in May.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m., according to Lisa Rock, Darlington City planning director.

The newest additions to the park include a network of bridges, boardwalks, and trails.

According to Rock, in the fall of 2013, the city replaced the old Duck Bridge at the Cashua Street end of the Park with a new bridge and viewing area. The addition provided the entire 1.1-mile loop of trails and boardwalks to be completely renovated and updated, for safety measures.

This renovation is part of an ongoing effort to restore Williamson Park to pre-Hurricane Hugo accessibility and make it a place where more visitors and residents can enjoy nature.

Bright and Margaret Williamson gave more than 50 acres of land to the people of Darlington in 1928 to create Williamson Park. Thanks to additional gifts of land, the park includes approximately 70 acres of cypress forest through which Swift Creek meanders. The nature preserve is a Certified Site in the Eastern S.C. Heritage Region.

