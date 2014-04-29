HCS names Forestbrook teacher 2014 Teacher of the Year

2014 HCS Teacher of the Year, Kayla Maxwell. Source: HCS Schools

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Kayla Maxwell was awarded 2014 Horry County Schools Teacher of the Year Tuesday at a banquet, according to Chief Academic Officer Cindy Ambrose.

Ambrose's tweet read, "HCS Teacher of the Year Kayla Maxwell!"



Maxwell, a math teacher at Forestbrook Middle School, is in her fourth year teaching, according to Teal Britton, HCS public information officer. Maxwell was one of five finalists.

The banquet was held in Myrtle Beach.

Maxwell succeeds 2013 HCS Teacher of the Year Jennifer Ainsworth of Socastee High School.

The other four finalists were:

Pam Jackson, a math teacher at the Academy for Technology and Academics; Holly Barnes, an English teacher at Conway High School; Lesley Etherson, an art teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School; Beth Cox, a biology teacher at St. James High School.

