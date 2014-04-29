High School Baseball/Softball first round matchups - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High School Baseball/Softball first round matchups

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Local SCHSL Baseball/Softball first round matchups. Double elimination for all classes.

AAAA BASEBALL (Thursday, May 1)
White Knoll at West Florence (District VII)
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork (District VIII)

AAA BASEBALL (Friday, May 2)
District V
Hanahan at Socastee
Strom Thurmond at Darlington

District VI
Midland Valley at Hartsville
Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head

District VII
James Island at Georgetown

District VIII
St. James at Berkeley
Marlboro Co. at Airport

A BASEBALL (May 1)
District I
Lamar at Ridge Spring-Monetta

District V
Timmonsville at Johnsonville

District VI
Lake View at Carvers Bay

District VII
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon

District VIII
Hemingway at Latta

 

AAAA SOFTBALL (May 1)
White Knoll at South Florence (District VI)
North Augusta at Conway (District VII)
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork (District VIII)

AAA SOFTBALL (May 2)
District V
Hilton Head at North Myrtle Beach
Airport at Darlington

District VI
Brookland-Cayce at Hartsville
St. James at Hanahan

District VII
James Island at Georgetown

District VIII
Socastee at Berkeley
Marlboro County at Midland Valley

A SOFTBALL (May 1)
District I
Lamar at Wagener-Salley

District V
Scott's Branch at Latta

District VI
Lake View at Carvers Bay

District VII
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon

District VIII
C.E. Murray at Johnsonville

 

