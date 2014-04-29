New housing boom hits Conway -Longs area

H&H Homes, a company expanding from North Carolina, is building homes in the new developments.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new developer is adding growth to our market.

Five new housing developments are popping up from Longs to Conway; they're built by H&H Homes, a company expanding from North Carolina.

The three new communities - Shaftesbury Estates, Shaftesbury Green and Shaftesbury Glen- along with a golf course - are being built in Conway just off Highway 905. Palmetto Greens in Longs and Pelican Bay in North Myrtle Beach, make five new developments to our area.

So far about 40 new eco-homes have been built. They're bringing money to our area, while saving the buyer some cash.

"Your electric bill and water bill are actually going to run about a third less," says S.C. Real Estate Network Broker-in-Charge Cherie Hardy. "That's why they're doing so well and actually our entire market is doing great, so far we've sold over $550-million dollars in our MLS right now," she said.

The real estate company believes there's a demand in our area that's going to keep growing.

"We're expecting a housing shortage by the end of the year, sales went up just this weekend alone, we had four sales. I really believe the economists who predicted that for this market has really come true," says Hardy.

On top of that, Movoto Real Estate placed Myrtle Beach and Conway on its list of top 10 best places to retire in South Carolina.

The S.C. Real Estate Network says retirees buy about 60 percent of this housing, which is a vital demographic for our market. Brokers say, when retirees move south, many times their families follow, so it is important to drive in the buyers.

Places like the new developments are catering to more than one buyer. The Shaftesbury developments are promising new residents free golf for life.

"We've already sold so far, by the end of April, what we sold all of last year, so the market has definitely turned around," says Hardy.



For more information about the new housing: http://www.hhhomes.com/myrtle-beach.

