Inclement weather delays backgate area construction - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Inclement weather delays backgate area construction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The construction scheduled to take place Wednesday night at the backgate area has been canceled due to weather.

An alternate date could be scheduled for Thursday, May 1, according to Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly