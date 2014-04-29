Sewer water spills into drainage pond in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City leaders announced Tuesday sewer water reached a storm water drainage pond in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach.

According to city leaders, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. The spill happened when a contractor working for a gas company bored into the side of a City of North Myrtle Beach sewer force main.

Within 45 minutes the contractor was able to isolate the breach, stop the flow, and replace the damaged pipe with new pipe, according to Pat Dowling, city spokesman.

He stated in a press release, an estimated 6,000 gallons of sewer water traveled through storm water ditches and some of it reached a storm water drainage pond owned by the City. The pond is bounded by Cecelia Street, Chestnut Street, 22nd Avenue North and 23rd Avenue North.

The ditches were cleaned using a vactor truck and then treated with chlorine.

State law requires that a Public Notice be issued any time there is a release of more than 5,000 gallons of sewage into the environment.

