2 Pee Dee businesses partner to promote health in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A clinic designed to manage and treat employees with injuries or work-related illnesses will join the Florence community.

McLeod Occupational Health and the City of Florence announced Tuesday the opening of an On-Site Health Clinic located in the City Center in a press release.

This is the fourteenth partnership for McLeod Health and other businesses maintaining on-site clinics throughout Florence and Darlington County.

The health clinic will focus on three primary areas; workplace injury, acute sickness, and long term wellness. One expectation for the new clinic is to promote the health and wellness of the city work force - a goal of the City's Employee Wellness Program.

The City of Florence, like many other industry clients, understands the importance of maintaining a healthy workforce. The benefits of having a McLeod On-Site clinic include a reduction in direct healthcare costs, increased productivity, fewer lost work hours, improved employee job satisfaction and morale, and lower turnover rates.

