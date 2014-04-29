Darius Rucker to perform live in concert at CCU

Darius Rucker to perform at CCU in August. Source: CCU

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker will perform at Coastal Carolina University's HTC Center in a concert on Saturday, August 23.

Country singer Ricky Young will take the stage first, according to the college's website.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale May 9 at ticketreturn.com.

Cost for tickets are $50 for standing room and end zone seats, $55 for bronze seats and $60 for teal seats.

Proceeds from the concert are going to scholarships for CCU students, the college's website

Premium parking is available at the HTC Center for $20; adjacent parking as low as $5 will be available the day of the show. Parking in more remote lots on campus is free. Shuttle buses will be running prior to and after the concert.

For more information, contact the Wheelwright Box Office at 843-349-ARTS (2787).

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.