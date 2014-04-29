Emma Longstreet was a six year old girl who was killed by a drunk driver. A new South Carolina law will make sure something positive comes from her tragic death.

Consider This:

Emma's Law expands the punishment for convicted drunk drivers with a blood alcohol concentration above .15. Under Emma's Law, an ignition interlock device will be used to keep habitual drunk drivers off the road. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ignition interlocks can reduce repeat drunk driving by 67 percent. And first time offenders with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .14 may elect to use an interlock in order to continue driving instead of having their license suspended.

South Carolina legislators have a unique ability to sidetrack common sense legislation. However, in this case, common sense prevailed and now Emma's Law will help make South Carolina roads safer.

