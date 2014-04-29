SCEMD offers guides to prepare for severe weather, other disasters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Severe weather is sweeping across the region, and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a variety of resources to help residents prepare for disasters.

The SCEMD cautions that disasters can strike without warning, and residents may need to take care of their families for up to three days before local officials and relief workers can reach them.

Some emergencies can force residents to evacuate from their neighborhood, or confine them to their home. It's important to know what to do if basic services, such as water, gas, electricity and phone lines, are cut off the utilities companies.

The SCEMD has made a variety of disaster guides available online, including: Creating a Family Disaster Plan, making a Family Emergency Kit, Planning for Your Pets, If You Have Functional Needs, and SCEMD For Kids.

The SCEMD also has an Earthquake Guide available, and the SCEMD's Hurricane Guide will be available in June 2014.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit the SCEMD website here:

http://scemd.org/

