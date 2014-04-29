5 cracks in SC's Jenkinsville reactor under repair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Five cracks found in the reactor at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County are being repaired.

South Carolina Electric and Gas says there is no danger to workers or the public.

The State newspaper reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/S5wp94 ) that utility officials plan to replace the reactor head in 2017.

The company says the cracks were discovered during a routine shutdown of the plant at Jenkinsville. SCE&G says the cracks did not penetrate the wall of the reactor head.

The plant is about 25 miles north of Columbia and has been shut down for regular maintenance and refueling since April 4.

The utility says the cracks are small and virtually undetectable by normal eyesight. They were verified by ultrasound testing.

The company is building two new reactors at the site.

