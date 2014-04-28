Garden tool thefts rise as summer gets closer

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - There's a correlation in summer's arrival and the number of garden tool thefts. As temperatures rise so does the number of gardening tool thefts, according to police.

"It's a popular time for thieves to get out and steal things when the weather is warm," said Clint Miles with Mullins Tool Rental.

Clint Miles manages Mullins tools in Florence.

Every year, about this time, the store begins working with local law enforcement to help track down thieves who have stolen gardening tools.

"It's the perfect time for them to steal it; you have to be more vigilant now than ever," said Mullins.

Miles said the top two yard tools police look for are lawn mowers and weed eaters.

According to Miles, keeping yard equipment under lock and key when it's not in use is important, because some of the gear can be easily picked up by others.

"If I have the key to my lawn mower, I have the key to your lawn mower," said Mullins.

Miles says there are only three different type's ignitions used by all riding lawn mower manufactures, which means one of three keys can start your device.

"Lock it up as secure as you can. [Stores] sell certain locks now that can't be cut with bolt cutters," said Mullins.

