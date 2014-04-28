Four wheeler accident sends 1 victim to hospital - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Four wheeler accident sends 1 victim to hospital

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One person has been transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center as a result of a four wheeler accident.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian VanAernem confirmed the victim was transported via helicopter.

The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

