Carolina Forest area continues to grow, offers more than 100 jobs

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Grand Strand, and it looks like the fast pace may continue.

Lowes Foods is opening its doors on May 7, sooner than expected. Its planned opening was Memorial Day Weekend. Before you grocery shop next week, you'll be able to fill up at the gas station starting at 7:00 a.m. this Wednesday.

One store is already bringing traffic into the Ocean Bay Market Shopping Center off International Drive.

Marco's Pizza opened its first Grand Strand location last week and has a Garden City store opening mid-May.

"This is the anchor store for the coast, so we're able to open stores easily from this one," says store employee Eddy Hatipogle.

The pizza franchise isn't the only place picking Carolina Forest as its new location.

"We have a salon here, an Asian restaurant is going to be opening, a donut chain is going to be opening here," Hatipogle says.

Signs are already up for Ocean Bay Liquors, and The Back Shack, a chiropractor's office.

Employees at Marco's Pizza say they expect everything to be up and running within the next five weeks.

WMBF News reached out to the leasing company to find out who will fill the remaining spaces but haven't gotten a call back.

Several stores in the shopping center are already hiring.

Lowes foods has already begun hiring, but jobs are still available. The store will create about 180 jobs, according to the store manager.

It's not the only place in the Ocean Bay Market shopping center with 'Now Hiring' signs on doors. Marco's Pizza is still looking for employees, as well. Between the Carolina Forest store, and the soon to open Garden City location, more than 120 jobs need to be filled.

Right now, the focus is the ten new stores off International Drive, an area that runs from Bojangles to McDonald's and now the new shopping center, which continues to grow.

"I think its because the central location to everything. You can drive pretty much anywhere within 10 or 15 minutes of here, you can hit North Myrtle Beach, all the way down to the south side of Myrtle Beach."

Startek is in the process of being built here as well. Jobs are still available for the new call center. A job fair for the company is being held Wednesday.

