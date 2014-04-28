Police chase ends in crash and gunshots

A picture of the vehicle, police say suspect stole from Richland County.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence police officer and one suspect are being treated at a local hospital after a police chase ended with gunshots and a crash.

Three suspects led police on a chase, according to Major Carlos Raines with the Florence Police department.

Police say they learned the car was stolen from Richland County. A police chase ensued, and the officer crashed into the suspect's car.

Three suspects were inside the car. One led police on a foot chase.

Some roads are closed leading to National Cemetery Road in Florence, including: Coit Street and Dargan Street.

Several suspects are being detained.

