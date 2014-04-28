Several new attractions coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several new attractions are being put together in Myrtle Beach: the NASCAR Speedpark is reopening under a different name, the Myrtle Beach Speedway is opening its doors to new events, and the Hollywood Wax Museum is coming soon.

The NASCAR Speedpark has closed, and a lot of the signs have been taken down. It will be reopened as the Grand Prix Go-Kart Park. Burroughs and Chapin has announced that it will be making a "substantial investment" to the park and add new attractions. The new Grand Prix Park will be ready in May.

The Myrtle Beach Speedway is also opening its doors this year to have concerts in Horry County, and is hoping to bring in new events. A 30-by-40-foot outdoor stage is in the works, and will open up for outdoor concerts. There's already been interest in bringing big name bands to the Grand Strand, but before now there wasn't a place to host large-scale outdoor events. The general manager says this will make it one of the largest outdoor concert venues in Horry County.

He says those who work with area attractions are constantly improving to give you more to do.

"We just want to be a part of when people come to Myrtle Beach," said Steve Zacharias, the General Manager for The Myrtle Beach Speedway. "That it's another reason they'd want to come back. You know we're trying to be that place that there's more to do than the ocean, and going out and hanging out."

The Speedway will kick start the season May 12 for Myrtle Beach Harley week.

Those aren't the only attractions coming this summer: a 40-foot-long, 33,000 pound King Kong is literally being pieced together for the Hollywood Wax Museum, expected to open in June. He's being called "The Great Ape of Myrtle Beach", and an on-site construction manager says that he should be placed on top of the museum in the next few weeks. The museum is now accepting applications for the 20 employees it plans to hire. If interested, send resumes to the General Manager Tim Ruedy at the following email address: Tim@hollywoodwax.com

