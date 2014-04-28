FSCO officials arrest third suspect for alleged armed robberies - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies. The arrest follows the arrest of two Pee Dee men also charged in connection to several armed robberies.

Deshawn Allen, 18, of Darlington, was arrested Monday, according to officials. He has been charged with five counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Allen was arrested following an incident with a City of Florence Police Officer involving a police chase and a foot chase which ended on Church Street.

Allen, along with alleged co-defendants, Issac Teon Pryor and Jashawn Lowery who were arrested Monday morning after a short vehicle pursuit with FCSO Patrol Deputies, are alleged to have held multiple victims at gunpoint while they were robbed of money, firearms and cellphones.

Pryor and Lowery have been charged with eight counts of armed robbery. Pryor faces additional charges.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.

