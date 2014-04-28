Horry County high school grad rate below national average

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The national average high school graduation rate now stands at 80 percent - the highest ever. Horry County Schools' average for students graduating on time is slightly lower than the national average at 77.7 percent, based on the 2012 SC Department of Education report card.

More than one in five students in Horry County is not graduating on time, or is walking away without a diploma, which is slightly below the national average. The national numbers are based on Education Department statistics from 2012.

Nationally, the positive growth is attributed to greater awareness raised by districts, and on state and federal levels. Some schools in the nation hired intervention specialists to work with students one-on-one to keep teenagers in class to get the rates up.

Administrators at Horry County's High Schools did not respond to efforts to comment on how they are keeping graduation rates up. The graduation rates for each district in the area are:

Darlington County School District - 93.4 percent

Dillon County School 3 - District 80.2 percent

Dillon School District 4 - 79.6 percent

Horry County School's – 77.7 percent

Marion Co School District - 73.8 percent

Marlboro Co School District - 75.3 percent

Florence County School District 1- 80.5 percent

Florence County School District 2 - 74.7 percent

Florence County School District 3- 73.3 percent

Florence County School District 4- 70.8 percent

Florence County School District 5- 86.5 percent

The Education Department says the nation is on track to hit a 90 percent national average graduation rate by 2020. There has been a huge effort on the local, state and national levels to spread awareness of the high school drop-out problem.

South Carolina has its own goal for students to achieve by 2020, as stated in the report cards each county received. It says, "All students will graduate with the knowledge and skills necessary to compete successfully in the global economy, participate in a democratic society and contribute positively as members of families and communities".

