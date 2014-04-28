New surgery center to open Spring 2015

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A new surgery center, providing same-day surgical care, is scheduled to open Spring 2015.

Coastal Surgery Center is being developed by Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists and Rendina Companies, according to a press release.

The facility will serve as an alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures. The center will also provide diagnostic and preventative procedures.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 29 at U.S. Highway 17 and Carson Road in Murrells Inlet.

