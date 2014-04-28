5 agencies to hold fundraiser for Murrells Inlet fires

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fundraiser benefit will be held for the victims of the Murrells Inlet fires, that happened during the weekend of April 19. Five firefighting agencies are joining to host the event.

The fundraiser will be held at Dead Dog Saloon on Sunday, May 4, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., according to Vice President Kyle Nelson, with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters.

The fundraiser will benefit the survivors of both fires, those fires being the fires on Lotus Court and Calhoun Drive.



The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters, along with Surfside Beach Professional Firefighters, Myrtle Beach Professional Firefighters, Horry County Firefighter Relief Fund and Horry County Professional Firefighters will be holding the fundraiser.



Four lives were lost in the two fires. The donations will benefit the survivors who have lost parents and lost loved ones alike.

Anonymous donations will also be accepted.

In addition, Nelson said the group would like to hold a silent auction. Donations, in this form, are also accepted.

Financial donations may be made out to MIGC PFFA.

For more information, contact President William Fancher at (843) 457-7414 or Vice President Kyle Nelson at (440) 821-3950 of Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters.

