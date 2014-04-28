NC police cruiser found on fire in Horry County, officials confirm

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A police cruiser from North Carolina was found on fire in the Spring Branch community off of Highway 76 early Monday morning, officials confirmed.

According to Assistant Chief Scott Thompson with Horry County Fire Rescue, at about 2 a.m., crews responded to a car fire involving a Fair Bluff, NC police cruiser.

