2nd suspect in Little River shooting turns himself in

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Little River shooting that happened Monday afternoon. One man was caught by police Wednesday, and another man surrendered to police Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

Joshua Lamarcus Livingston was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with attempted murder, according to Lt. Robert Kegler.

Alvin Dionte Johnson was also wanted in connection with the shooting. He turned himself in to police Thursday morning, and was also charged with attempted murder, Lt. Kegler said. No other arrests are expected.

Officer Melissa Cox with HCPD confirmed that police are looking for a green Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading towards Loris.

The victim was shot in the parking lot of the Tiger Mart convenience store off Highway 9 in Little River shortly before 12:45 p.m. Shotgun shells were scattered across the parking lot.

After he was shot, the victim ended up at the Bell & Bell car dealership on Highway 9 before being taken to a hospital for treatment, said Captain Dale Buchanan with the HCPD Criminal Investigations Division.



The crime scene unit closed off a section of the lot, marking down everything they found at the scene and gathering as much evidence as they could, including three cars caught in the crossfire.

A man was taken into custody for questioning, but police are not saying he is the suspect. They hope to get a better idea of who pulled the trigger, and say the victim is the key to identifying the gunman. At this time, police have only a vague description of the suspect.

Police say they do not believe the victim had a gun. Details about the victim are not being released while police wait for him to recover and give them a better idea of what happened at the Tiger Mart.

Gene Wood stops by the Tiger Mart often, but on Monday, he pulled up to a scene he did not expect to see.

Wood said he "came to the gas station, saw all the cop cars, heard there was a shooting…just eerie."

"I didn't know what was going on," Wood said. "It's crazy these days. You pull up, see the tape, you knew something was going on."

Wood got to the Tiger Mart just after a gunman opened fire, shooting a man in broad daylight and striking several different cars in the busy lot. Wood says the parking lot is always a busy place.

