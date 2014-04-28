SC has not yet reapplied for federal cruise permit

By BRUCE SMITH

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has not yet reapplied for a federal permit for its planned $35 million cruise terminal seven months after a judge tossed the original application out.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ruled last September the Corps of Engineers did not adequately review the project's effects on Charleston's historic district.

A spokeswoman for the Corps says the agency has not yet received a Ports Authority request to renew the application. When the Corps receives the application, it will be processed according to the law and judge's instructions.

Ports Authority spokeswoman Erin Pabst says the agency has been focused on the state permit needed to create the terminal in an old waterfront warehouse. She adds the authority is committed to the project and will pursue all needed permits.

