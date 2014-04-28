2 Red Cross workers from Myrtle Beach deploy to NC to assist with severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Red Cross has deployed three people to North Carolina to assist with disaster services as tornados and severe weather sweep across the area.

The crew leaves for Elizabeth City, North Carolina on Monday, according to Lou Palm, Manager of Disaster Services at the Coastal South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross. Two Red Cross workers from the Myrtle Beach chapter of the Red Cross join one worker from Charleston, and are expected to be in the area for at least 10 days, as long as there are people to be taken care of there.

The two Myrtle Beach volunteers will drive Emergency Response Vehicles, which are commonly used after disasters to distribute water and hot meals. The volunteer from Charleston will serve as a logistics manager.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by Friday's in North Carolina," said Louise Welch Williams, chief executive officer of the Palmetto SC Region. "Our neighbors need some additional assistance after these devastating storms, and we are sending people to help and are prepared to send whatever resources they need to recover."

Palm said that they are calling volunteers throughout the region, in Little River, Hilton Head, and Aiken to Rock Hill, to ensure that equipment is ready as the severe storm heads towards the South and Midwest early Tuesday morning.

An 11-month-old child in Edenton, NC child died as a result of the severe weather and tornadoes that tore through the state Friday. Gavin Soto was rescued from a collapsed home and died at a children's hospital early Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Read more about that incident from WAVY.com: http://wavy.com/2014/04/27/gov-mccrory-tours-nc-tornado-damage/

