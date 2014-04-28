Brittain Resort Management hosting job fair in Myrtle Beach

A Google Maps Street View image of Compass Cove, where the job fair is being held

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brittain Resort Management is hosting a job fair on Wednesday to hire for nearly 30 different positions at the company's 10 resorts, five Starbucks locations, and a Virtual Sales Campus.

WHAT: Brittain Resort Management Career Fair WHEN: Wednesday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Compass Cove Resort Registration Building, 2311 South Ocean Boulevard, 2nd Floor Meeting Room

The company will be seeking associates for both full-time and part-time positions in the following departments: Housekeeping, Guest Services, Maintenance, Food & Beverage, Starbucks, and Reservations at various locations.

The company will be hiring for:

Starbucks Baristas

Lifeguards

Convenience store clerk

Evening Manager

Front of the House Restaurant Manager

Guest Service Agents

Hotel Restaurant Manager

Assistant Chief Engineer

Housekeeping Room Inspectors

Housekeeping Room Attendants

Loss Prevention Officers

Maintenance Technicians

Payroll Clerk

PBX Operator

Property Manager

Reservation Sales Agent

Resort Manager

Laundry Attendant

Pool Attendant

Servers

Cooks

Hosts

Dishwashers

Bartenders

Barbacks

Night Manager

Night Audit

Candidates must have excellent guest service skills and flexible work schedules, representatives stated.

Find details about the available jobs here:

http://brittainresorts.com/