Brittain Resort Management hosting job fair in Myrtle Beach

Brittain Resort Management hosting job fair in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brittain Resort Management is hosting a job fair on Wednesday to hire for nearly 30 different positions at the company's 10 resorts, five Starbucks locations, and a Virtual Sales Campus.

WHAT: 

Brittain Resort Management Career Fair
WHEN: Wednesday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Compass Cove Resort Registration Building, 2311 South Ocean Boulevard, 2nd Floor Meeting Room

The company will be seeking associates for both full-time and part-time positions in the following departments: Housekeeping, Guest Services, Maintenance, Food & Beverage, Starbucks, and Reservations at various locations.

The company will be hiring for:

  • Starbucks Baristas
  • Lifeguards
  • Convenience store clerk
  • Evening Manager
  • Front of the House Restaurant Manager
  • Guest Service Agents
  • Hotel Restaurant Manager
  • Assistant Chief Engineer
  • Housekeeping Room Inspectors
  • Housekeeping Room Attendants
  • Loss Prevention Officers
  • Maintenance Technicians
  • Payroll Clerk
  • PBX Operator
  • Property Manager
  • Reservation Sales Agent
  • Resort Manager
  • Laundry Attendant
  • Pool Attendant
  • Servers
  • Cooks
  • Hosts
  • Dishwashers
  • Bartenders
  • Barbacks
  • Night Manager
  • Night Audit

 

Candidates must have excellent guest service skills and flexible work schedules, representatives stated.

Find details about the available jobs here:

http://brittainresorts.com/

