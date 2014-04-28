Condoleezza Rice campaigns for Graham

An official portrait of Condoleezza Rice. Source: Department of State

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is coming to South Carolina to campaign for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham's campaign announced Monday that Rice will be in Greenville on May 19 for a lunch with the Republican senator. The campaign is selling tickets for $10.

Rice was Secretary of State for nearly the entire second term of then-President George W. Bush. She and Graham agree on several foreign policy goals, including protecting American interests abroad by taking actions in conflicts.

Graham is seeking a third term. He has six challengers in June's Republican primary who all say he isn't conservative enough for South Carolina. He will also face a Democratic and a Libertarian opponent in the fall.

