Coastal Carolina Baseball Drops 10-2 Decision at Gardner-Webb

Jake Kane has two RBI in each of the weekend games at Gardner-Webb. Source: goccusports.com

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – Gardner-Webb had 13 hits, allowed just five hits and took advantage of six Chanticleer errors to defeat Coastal Carolina 10-2 Sunday afternoon at Moss Stadium.

Gardner-Webb (19-23, 9-11 Big South) got on the scoreboard first with a run on two hits in the bottom of the first. Scott Coleman reached on a two-out double and scored on Matt Simmons' RBI single to right field.

The Bulldogs added to their advantage in the third. Alex Neuman had a leadoff single. Tyler Best, Coleman and Simmons had consecutive singles, the last being an RBI and driving in Neuman. Scott Johnson followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Coleman for a 3-0 lead.

Coastal (22-23, 12-9 Big South) got two of those runs back in the top of the fourth. Tyler Chadwick reached on a leadoff single and Jake Kane cleared the bases with a two-run home run to right field. The blast was Kane's first career round-tripper.

However, the home half of the fourth, GWU scored once to make the score 4-2. Hunter Smith had a leadoff single, but was retired on a Henry Rundio's fielder's choice. Rundio stole second and scored from second on Neuman's infield single.

Gardner-Webb exploded for three runs in the sixth. The Bulldogs loaded the bases as Smith reached on an error, Rundio singled and Neuman reached on a fielder's choice. JJ Nazzaro lined a three-run double to center field and advanced to third on a throwing error. While Gardner-Webb would send nine men to the plate in the inning, Brock Hunter came out of the bullpen and limited the damage, keeping the score 7-2.

The Bulldogs tacked on three runs in the eighth. Nazzaro walked, stole second and took third on a ground out. Coleman walked and took second on a passed ball. With runners on third and second, Nazzaro stole home and Coleman swiped third. Coleman later scored on a wild pitch. Johnson walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch to provide the 10-2 final.

Erik Heiligenstadt (3-5) earned the win. The junior allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with three strikeouts in seven-plus innings. Chase Adkins (1-4) took the loss, allowing 11 hits and seven runs (five earned) in five-plus innings.

Coastal Carolina will continue its 11-game road swing Tuesday at Elon.